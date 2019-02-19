US woman who ran away to join ISIS is now pleading to return home

A U.S woman who ran away from home at the age of 20 to live as part of ISIS caliphate says she deeply regrets her decision, and is now pleading with U.S authorities to allow her to return home.
Hoda Muthana, now aged 24, told The Guardian Newspaper that she made a big mistake when she left the US four years ago, claiming she was brainwashed into doing so online.
Speaking from the Al-Hawl Refugee Camp in Northern Syria, Ms. Muthana said she misunderstood her faith when she left her home in Alabama and aligned herself to the Islamic State.
She said she thought she was doing things correctly for the sake of God.
According to previous reports, Ms. Muthana tricked her parents into letting her go to Atlanta for a school field trip but then used her college tuition to board a plane to the Middle East, first flying to Turkey and then on to Syria.
Ms. Muthana said she settled in Raqqa, the former De Facto Capital of Isil, where she married an Australian fighter, Suhan Rahman, the first of her three husbands.
It was during this time that Ms. Muthana became a high-profile advocate of Isil on twitter where she famously uploaded a picture of four passports – American, Canadian, UK, and Australian.
