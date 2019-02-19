National Security Minister accuses Opposition of courting criminal elements for political gain

National Security Minister Stuart Young is accusing the Opposition of courting criminal elements to gain political ground.
At the United National Congress’ Monday night forum last week, a guest introduced only as David was allowed to address the gathering.
Deputy Political Leader Jearlean John brought the man onto the platform.
However during a media briefing to update the public on national security issues yesterday, Minister Young said the UNC appears to be forming unholy alliances as it seeks political gain.
Yesterday Minister Young said while the government supports the youth, this particular individual has a long wrap sheet.
Among the charges listed against the man, possession of firearm and narcotics and sex with a minor.
Minister Young said the Opposition has a history of involvement with criminals during election campaigning.
Last year, Marlene Mc Donald was fired hours after she was sworn in as Public Utilities Minister after Mr. Burke was pictured at the Swearing In Ceremony at President’s House.
Questioned about the PNM’s relationship with alleged gang member Cedric “Burkie” Burke Minister Young said there was none.
Mr. Burke has said he was not invited by anyone and simply showed up to support his MP.
Ms. Mc Donald is now the Minister of Public Administration.
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
3 years ago
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago ... See MoreSee Less
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago | I955 FM
i955fm.com
Some say the hashtag campaign is a new civil rights movement; others that the Dallas shootings will change the way it is perceived.
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
3 years ago
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions continue ... See MoreSee Less
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions...
i955fm.com
An assurance today that Tobago’s best interest would be front and centre as discussions continue between this country and officials from Sandals Res...
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
3 years ago
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood alert for Trinidad ... See MoreSee Less
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood...
i955fm.com
It says this in following the rainfall activity associated with the inter- tropical convergence zone over the last 18 hours.