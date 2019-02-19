National Security Minister accuses Opposition of courting criminal elements for political gain

National Security Minister Stuart Young is accusing the Opposition of courting criminal elements to gain political ground.

At the United National Congress’ Monday night forum last week, a guest introduced only as David was allowed to address the gathering.

Deputy Political Leader Jearlean John brought the man onto the platform.

However during a media briefing to update the public on national security issues yesterday, Minister Young said the UNC appears to be forming unholy alliances as it seeks political gain.

Yesterday Minister Young said while the government supports the youth, this particular individual has a long wrap sheet.

Among the charges listed against the man, possession of firearm and narcotics and sex with a minor.

Minister Young said the Opposition has a history of involvement with criminals during election campaigning.

Last year, Marlene Mc Donald was fired hours after she was sworn in as Public Utilities Minister after Mr. Burke was pictured at the Swearing In Ceremony at President’s House.

Questioned about the PNM’s relationship with alleged gang member Cedric “Burkie” Burke Minister Young said there was none.

Mr. Burke has said he was not invited by anyone and simply showed up to support his MP.

Ms. Mc Donald is now the Minister of Public Administration.