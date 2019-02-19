Tobago Port Workers threaten to protest

The smooth docking of the Inter-Island Ferries at the Scarborough Port is being threatened by protest.

Yesterday a number of Tobago Port Workers staged a demonstration outside the Scarborough Port calling for outstanding issues affecting them to be addressed.

The disgruntled group told Newscenter 5 their bone of contention, stems from the recent hiring of a female manager in Tobago.

Chairman Tobago branch of the Seamen and Waterfront Workers Trade Union Garth Stewart spoke said the situation is untenable.

Mr. Stewart complained about an agreement between Linesmen who assist in the docking of the vessels.

The union representative noted that management is not following proper protocol when it comes to industrial relations.

When contacted for comment, the acting CEO of the T&T Inter-Island Transportation Company said, she was aware of the protest and the Port Authority is looking into the matter.