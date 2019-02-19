I955 FM


  • LIVE MUSIC

  • CALL US AT:

    OFF AIR : 1-868-628-4955 (Front Desk)

    ON AIR : 1-868-622-3937 (Live On Air )

Tobago Port Workers threaten to protest

Posted on February 19, 2019 by newscenter5

port-of-scarborough-2484-1The smooth docking of the Inter-Island Ferries at the Scarborough Port is being threatened by protest.

 

Yesterday a number of Tobago Port Workers staged a demonstration outside the Scarborough Port calling for outstanding issues affecting them to be addressed.

 

The disgruntled group told Newscenter 5 their bone of contention, stems from the recent hiring of a female manager in Tobago.

 

Chairman Tobago branch of the Seamen and Waterfront Workers Trade Union Garth Stewart spoke said the situation is untenable.

 

Mr. Stewart complained about an agreement between Linesmen who assist in the docking of the vessels.

 

The union representative noted that management is not following proper protocol when it comes to industrial relations.

 

When contacted for comment, the acting CEO of the T&T Inter-Island Transportation Company said, she was aware of the protest and the Port Authority is looking into the matter.

This entry was posted in Local News, News, Top News. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *