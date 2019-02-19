I955 FM


Doubles vendor shot dead in central Trinidad…suspects caught at airport attempting to board plane

Posted on February 19, 2019

Police-lights-4_13A doubles vendor is shot dead in central Trinidad.

 

Reports say 66-year-old Dharoop Jagessar was killed in Chase Village Chaguanas during the early hours of this morning.

 

Reports say the male suspect and the victim’s wife were arrested at the Piarco International Airport attempting to board a plane after the incident.

 

Both remain in police custody.

