Standard 4 pupil allegedly assaults teacher at Mayaro Government Primary School

A Standard 4 pupil of the Mayaro Government Primary School allegedly assaults a teacher.

According to the President of the school’s Parent Teachers Association Akeel Watson the incident occurred yesterday.

He says the teacher was struck in the face.

Meanwhile the union representing teachers says the child has been receiving special attention because of his history.

TTUTA’s First Vice President Kyrla Robertson Thomas says the child may require what is not available at the school.

Mrs. Robertson Thomas tells Newscenter 5 the student has attacked staff at other institutions in the past.

When contacted this morning, Education Minister Anthony Garcia admitted the boy has difficulties.

He said he has ordered an immediate investigation.

Minister Garcia said while violent behaviour will not be accepted, he is concerned about the rehabilitation of the minor.

There are reports that the student has since been suspended.