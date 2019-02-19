Standard 4 pupil allegedly assaults teacher at Mayaro Government Primary School

A Standard 4 pupil of the Mayaro Government Primary School allegedly assaults a teacher.
According to the President of the school’s Parent Teachers Association Akeel Watson the incident occurred yesterday.
He says the teacher was struck in the face.
Meanwhile the union representing teachers says the child has been receiving special attention because of his history.
TTUTA’s First Vice President Kyrla Robertson Thomas says the child may require what is not available at the school.
Mrs. Robertson Thomas tells Newscenter 5 the student has attacked staff at other institutions in the past.
When contacted this morning, Education Minister Anthony Garcia admitted the boy has difficulties.
He said he has ordered an immediate investigation.
Minister Garcia said while violent behaviour will not be accepted, he is concerned about the rehabilitation of the minor.
There are reports that the student has since been suspended.
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
3 years ago
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago ... See MoreSee Less
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago | I955 FM
i955fm.com
Some say the hashtag campaign is a new civil rights movement; others that the Dallas shootings will change the way it is perceived.
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
3 years ago
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions continue ... See MoreSee Less
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions...
i955fm.com
An assurance today that Tobago’s best interest would be front and centre as discussions continue between this country and officials from Sandals Res...
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
3 years ago
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood alert for Trinidad ... See MoreSee Less
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood...
i955fm.com
It says this in following the rainfall activity associated with the inter- tropical convergence zone over the last 18 hours.