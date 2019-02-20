I955 FM


Malone Hughes says since he appeared on a UNC platform he has been targeted

Posted on February 20, 2019 by newscenter5
Malone Hughes

32-year-old Malone Hughes says since he appeared on a platform of the United National Congress, he has been targeted and victimised by the police.

 

Mr. Hughes is said to have told the Express since his appearance on the platform two weeks ago, and the statement of the Minister of National Security, police officers have visited his workplace and he is being dubbed a criminal.

 

He admits he was charged with several offenses in the past, and even spent time at Remand Yard but he has been trying to turn his life around.

 

Mr. Hughes says hearing Minister Stuart Young making him out to be the biggest criminal was shocking.

 

He says his Member of Parliament, Maxie Cuffie also spoke with him, asking why he did not come to him for help.

