A new Young King is crowned

Ronaldo London is the new Young King.

He was crowned last night, for his selection entitled ‘Man’s Imagination’

The competition was put on by the National Action Cultural Committee and it was held at the Queens Park Savannah.

In second place last night was Swappi with his soca hit, ‘Party Start’.

In third place was Addelon Braveboy, known as Banjela. He did a song called – ‘Bring It Back’

In fourth place was Gary Thomasos… M’ba who did – ‘What The Ghost Say’.