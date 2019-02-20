I955 FM


  • LIVE MUSIC

  • CALL US AT:

    OFF AIR : 1-868-628-4955 (Front Desk)

    ON AIR : 1-868-622-3937 (Live On Air )

A new Young King is crowned

Posted on February 20, 2019 by newscenter5
Ronaldo London - Young King 2019

Ronaldo London – Young King 2019

Ronaldo London is the new Young King.

 

He was crowned last night, for his selection entitled ‘Man’s Imagination’

 

The competition was put on by the National Action Cultural Committee and it was held at the Queens Park Savannah.

 

In second place last night was Swappi with his soca hit, ‘Party Start’.

 

In third place was Addelon Braveboy, known as Banjela. He did a song called – ‘Bring It Back’

 

In fourth place was Gary Thomasos… M’ba who did  – ‘What The Ghost Say’.

This entry was posted in Local News, News, Top News. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *