US upgrade advisory against travel to Trinidad and Tobago

Port of Spain, Trinidad

The United States State Department has again updated its travel advisory to Trinidad and Tobago.

On Tuesday the department told its citizens to reconsider travel to this country.

Trinidad and Tobago now has a Level 3 advisory listing.

In October the advisory was at number 2.

That meant visitors should exercise extreme caution.

The city of Port of Spain was given a level 4, meaning do not travel.

Now the level has moved to 3.

The travel listing was re-issued with updates on crime and security.

It tells Americans reconsider travel to Trinidad and Tobago and exercise extreme caution due to terrorism and kidnapping.

It says some areas here have increased risk.

U.S. government personnel are prohibited from travelling to areas such as Port of Spain, Laventillle, Beetham, Sea Lots and Cocorite.

Under the country summary it is stated that violent crime, such as murder, robbery, assault, home invasion and sexual assault are common.

The advisory also refers to gang activity as being common.