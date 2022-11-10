About 25% of students return to class at Rose Hill RC

Rose Hill Government RC School

Just about 25% of students of the Rose Hill RC Primary School are said to have returned to their classes after the shooting incident of more than a week ago.

Yesterday the school reopened with the promised a heavy presence of police officers and soldiers.

But parents and guardians are reported to be hesitant to send their young ones to the school.

Last week infants and their teacher had to drop to the floor for safety because of rapid gunfire not too far away from the school.

There was a temporary closure of the Laventille school as a result and the authorities vowed to provide more security.

Those who went to school yesterday began their day with prayer.

Not for the first time in the past week Member of Parliament Keith Scotland visited the school.

The Education Ministry has vowed to provide counseling to those who may have been traumatised by the incident.