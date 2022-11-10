Some residents still mopping up after major floods

Residents in parts of Sangre Grande are still mopping up and baling out water from their homes after major floods.

Many residents are said to have lost their belongings because of the floods yesterday.

Councilor for Sangre Grande northwest Nassar Hosein says some residents blame the flooding on a private housing development behind Ajim Baksh Trace.

Very early in the morning the water began rising in areas such as Savi Street, Riley Avenue, Adventist Street and parts of Ojoe Road.

Councilor Hosein said yesterday the flooding was the most significant he has seen in some areas.

Chairman of the Sangre Grande Regional Corporation, Anil Juteram said earlier the situation is worrying.

He said there is need for help.

The MP for Toco/Sangre Grande, Roger Monroe, is reported as saying a team from the Ministry of Works visited the private development to see what was happening.

There were also landslides in Grand Reviere and Matelot.

Local Government Minister Faris Al Rawi assures steps are being taken to deal with the situation.

Meanwhile, the MET service yesterday upgraded its riverine flood alert from yellow to orange level.

The major river levels across the country were put above 80 percent capacity.

Smaller watercourses were also at critical levels.

The MET service said periods of rainfall will likely continue over the next 36 to 48 hours.

This will result in further elevation of the river levels.

At 2:51pm yesterday the MET service said there is a high risk to public safety, livelihood and property.

The adverse weather alert is now at yellow level.