Finance Minister asked to explain why his government is implementing tax amnesty

Finance Minister Colm Imbert

Finance Minister Colm Imbert is called upon to explain why his government is implementing a tax amnesty.

The Financial Bill 2022 moved to the Senate yesterday and Minister Imbert said it was fast tracked to allow for the amnesty.

He told of the hardships of businesses during the public health measures of the pandemic.

He said this amnesty is special.

But in response United National Congress Senator Wade Mark raised some questions.

Mr. Mark said it seems as if a trend is developing.

The amnesty starts on November 14th.