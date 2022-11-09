Trinidad and Tobago records 2 more deaths due to COVID-19.

This now brings the total number of deaths in relation to the virus to 4,257.

In its latest update the Ministry of Health says there are also 95 new infections, bringing the total positive cases to 231.

Twenty-seven persons are said to be hopitalised in relation to COVID-19.

The Ministry also says the rolling 7-day average of new positive cases is 14 and the rolling 7-day average for new deaths is less than one.

All deaths and infections reported are for the period November 2nd to 8th.