Independent Senator says don’t punish persons who want to own guns

Independent Senator, Dr. Varma Deyalsingh

The National Security Minister says at least 4 murders have occurred using legal firearms.

This as the Senate debates an Opposition sponsored motion on the failure of the government to effectively address the rise in serious crime in Trinidad and Tobago.

In his response Minister Fitzgerald Hinds said the matter of murders is one of concern to him.

The Leader of the Opposition bench in the Upper House Wade Mark moved the motion.

He insisted people in this country are living in fear.

Mr. Mark said it is expected to get worse.

But Minister Hinds said murders are on the increase but all other serious crimes are not.

Nevertheless Independent Senator Dr. Varma Deyalsingh is calling on the government not to punish people for seeking to legally arm themselves.

He said yesterday everyone should be given an equal opportunity to own a firearm and get proper training.

The House was debating the Finance Bill 2022 which increased certain fees relative to FULs.