Rose Hill RC reopens today…one trade union not happy with comments on the shooting incident at the school

JTUM President Ancel Roget

More criticisms are leveled against the Minister of National Security following his statement on the shooting incident near the Rose Hill R.C. Primary School in Laventille.

Fitzgerald Hinds has been criticised for his explanation, which sought to quell anxieties over the exchange of gunfire near the school last week.

The Joint Trade Union Movement says the National Security Minister should be fired.

At a news conference yesterday JTUM President Ancel Roget said Mr. Hinds’ statement made the students at the school seem unimportant.

The school reopens today after the forced closure one week ago.

Police have said there will be a significant presence near the school to ensure the safety of the community.

And while the Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers’ Association says it welcomes strategies put in place by the State to re-assure the safety of pupils and teachers, the union says it was not involved in any discussions relating to the situation.

The rapid gunshots forced infants at the school to hit the floor for their safety.

The children remained on the classroom floor until the explosions subsided.

On The Morning Show on i95.5fm yesterday newly elected President of TTUTA, Martin Lum Kin said by law the association should have been consulted.

He said TTUTA welcomes all strategies including the proposed counseling for students and teachers and a military presence.

But he said it must be sustained.

Mr. Lum Kin said the association remains committed to the protection of the school population.