Miss World T&T assured support by Minister of Social Development

Newly crowned Miss World Trinidad and Tobago Aché Abrahams

Newly crowned Miss World Trinidad and Tobago Aché Abrahams is assured she has the support of the entire nation as she prepares to compete at the upcoming international beauty pageant.

The encouragement comes from Minister of Social Development and Family Services Donna Cox.

In a release Minister Cox tells the beauty queen that donning the sash of Miss World Trinidad and Tobago will be a life-changing experience as she no longer lives for herself, but for the 1.4 million she will now represent and that she will be supported.

According to Minister Cox, apart from the franchise holders and sponsors, Ms. Abrahams will be supported by thousands of persons known and unknown to her, all of whom are deeply vested in her success, but most of all, she will be supported by her friends and family.

Minister Cox tells the pageant winner on her shoulders will rest the hopes for another world crown.

She wishes Ms. Abrahams all the best, as she begins her reign and she encourages her to be a woman of strength.

Ms. Abrahams, who competed, as Miss Maracas Valley at the 50th edition of the show on Sunday evening will represent Trinidad and Tobago at the next Miss World Pageant.

This year’s competition saw a total 17 young women from across both islands vying for the title.