I955 FM


  • LIVE MUSIC

  • CALL US AT:

    OFF AIR : 1-868-628-4955 (Front Desk)

    ON AIR : 1-868-622-3937 (Live On Air )

US President Donald Trump supports efforts to improve background checks on gun ownership

Posted on February 20, 2018 by newscenter5

Unknown-42US President Donald Trump supports efforts to improve background checks on gun ownership.

 

The White House says he spoke with Republican Senator John Cornyn about a Bipartisan Bill that seeks to improve the checks in place before someone can buy a gun.

 

The suspect in last week’s Florida school shooting, in which 17 people died, bought his gun legally.

 

Nikolas Cruz appeared in court on Monday.

 

Students from the school have demanded action on gun control.

 

It has emerged that Mr. Cruz was able to buy seven rifles in the past year, despite being examined by Florida mental health workers in 2016.

 

One of those was the AR-15 Semi-Automatic Rifle used to carry out last Wednesday’s attack.

This entry was posted in International News, News, Top News. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *