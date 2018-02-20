US President Donald Trump supports efforts to improve background checks on gun ownership.
The White House says he spoke with Republican Senator John Cornyn about a Bipartisan Bill that seeks to improve the checks in place before someone can buy a gun.
The suspect in last week’s Florida school shooting, in which 17 people died, bought his gun legally.
Nikolas Cruz appeared in court on Monday.
Students from the school have demanded action on gun control.
It has emerged that Mr. Cruz was able to buy seven rifles in the past year, despite being examined by Florida mental health workers in 2016.
One of those was the AR-15 Semi-Automatic Rifle used to carry out last Wednesday’s attack.
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago ... See MoreSee Less
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago | I955 FM
i955fm.com
Some say the hashtag campaign is a new civil rights movement; others that the Dallas shootings will change the way it is perceived.
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions continue ... See MoreSee Less
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions...
i955fm.com
An assurance today that Tobago’s best interest would be front and centre as discussions continue between this country and officials from Sandals Res...
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood alert for Trinidad ... See MoreSee Less
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood...
i955fm.com
It says this in following the rainfall activity associated with the inter- tropical convergence zone over the last 18 hours.