US President Donald Trump supports efforts to improve background checks on gun ownership.

The White House says he spoke with Republican Senator John Cornyn about a Bipartisan Bill that seeks to improve the checks in place before someone can buy a gun.

The suspect in last week’s Florida school shooting, in which 17 people died, bought his gun legally.

Nikolas Cruz appeared in court on Monday.

Students from the school have demanded action on gun control.

It has emerged that Mr. Cruz was able to buy seven rifles in the past year, despite being examined by Florida mental health workers in 2016.

One of those was the AR-15 Semi-Automatic Rifle used to carry out last Wednesday’s attack.