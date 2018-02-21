Joint police and army camps set up in east Port of Spain

Police and army camps have reportedly been set up in east Port of Spain to maintain law and order in the capital city.

This follows chaotic scenes in the district following the fatal police shooting of Akel Isiah James also known as Christmas.

Yesterday MP for the area Stuart Young said the joint police and army personnel would remain in place.

Riots broke out shortly after police allegedly shot the 25-year-old wanted man at around 3.45 a.m.

The first riot began shortly after 5.30 a.m. while the second one began around 2 p.m.