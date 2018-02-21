Minister of Rural Development and Local Government describes situation in east Port of Spain as unfortunate

Minister of Rural Development and Local Government, Kazim Hosein describes the disorder following the situation in east Port of Spain as unfortunate and regrettable.

He says it has reflected negatively on the country.

A private garbage truck belonging to a company contracted by the Port of Spain City Corporation was hijacked by two of the protesters reportedly at gunpoint.

The driver was then instructed to dump waste on the roadway to aide in the protest.

Minister Hosein vows this must never occur again.

Mr. Hosein says his Ministry continues to work closely on building ties within the community.

Minister Hosein was speaking during the question for oral answer segment in parliament yesterday.