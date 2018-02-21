TTPS says video footage proves officers weren’t involved in shooting of Akile Baisden

The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service says video footage proves officers were not involved the in the shooting of Akile Baisden.

Riots broke out at around 3.45 a.m on Monday shortly after police shot and killed 25-year-old Akile Isiah Jamol James, also known as Christmas.

The corner of Charlotte and Observatory Street became a scene of total chaos as angry residents blocked access roads and set fire to debris.

The violent demonstrations were quelled by mid-morning but flared again after 3pm following the alleged police shooting of hearing impaired, Akile Baisden.

Several videos depicting scenes of what transpired have now gone viral.

In particular, one of the recordings shows a wounded Mr. Baisden, being carried bodily by residents.

Yesterday Division Snr. Supt. Floris Hodge-Griffith said the video vindicates police officers.

Senior Supt. Hodge-Griffith also told Newscenter 5 the protest was recorded and lawbreakers will be arrested.