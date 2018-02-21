Pope’s Investigator Meets Chile Sex Abuse Victims

A Vatican cleric leading investigations into sexual abuse has started hearing testimony from victims in Chile.

Archbishop Charles Scicluna of Malta is looking into accusations that a bishop appointed by Pope Francis in 2015 covered up crimes against children.

The Pontiff sparked controversy by saying during a visit to the country last month there was no evidence against Bishop Juan Barros.

Pope Francis apologised and asked the Archbishop to investigate the claims.

On Tuesday Archbishop Scicluna spoke to victims in Providencia, where a priest who abused boys, Father Fernando Karadima, had his parish.

Bishop Barros has been accused of using his position in the Catholic Church to try to block an investigation into Karadima.

In 2011 Karadima was found guilty by the Vatican of sexually abusing young boys and ordered to do penance.

A judge later dismissed a criminal case against him, saying the alleged crimes had been committed too many years before.

Critics in Chile say Pope Francis failed to respond to their request to review his appointment of Juan Barros as Bishop of Osorno in southern Chile.