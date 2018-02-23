Autopsy to be performed today on man found buried under concrete rubble in Santa Flora

An autopsy will be performed today on the body of a man found buried under concrete rubble in Santa Flora.

According to reports Roger Lewis was demolishing an old building in a remote area of Jacob Settlement four days ago, when he disappeared.

Police believe a wall collapsed on the 44-year-old man.

Mr. Lewis’s sister, Kelly Scott, says she last saw him alive on Monday.

At around 7.45 a.m. yesterday Mr. Lewis’s pastor, Junior Julian, went to check on him and found him lying motionless under the ruins.

Authorities were called in and Mr. Lewis was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers of the Santa Flora Police Station and South Western Division Task Force responded.