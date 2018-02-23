Marlene Mc Donald: “This is the end of Jouvert in Woodbrook and environs”

MP Marlene Mc Donald will approach Cabinet for measures to regulate Jouvert celebrations in the capital for Carnival 2019.

Among them, Jouvert bands will no longer parade through Woodbrook and environs.

They will have to go downtown.

The Port of Spain south MP says residents are fed up of the defacing of private properties in the Woodbrook area during Carnival celebrations.

MP Mc Donald raised the issue at a news briefing.

And yesterday on the i95.5fm Morning Show she said this is the end of Jouvert in Woodbrook and environs.

However Ms. Mc Donald made it clear residents are not against Jouvert celebrations.

Ms. Mc Donald noted that Jouvert bands are out of control.

However two Jouvert bandleaders say if implemented their masqueraders could face safety issues.

Kwesi “Hypa Hoppa” Hopkinson of Yellow Devils tells Newscenter 5, he would have no problems if the MP could guarantee a safe route.

Mark Ians of Dirty Medics agrees.

Mr. Ians said this morning masqueraders could be at risk.

Mr. Ians said Woodbrook is not the only place facing these issues with Jouvert.

He noted that bandleaders put measures in place to contain masqueraders but they do not have total control over their behaviours.