Prediction of deteriorating sea conditions from MET Office

A prediction of deteriorating sea conditions from the Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service.

In its latest rough seas bulletin, the MET Office says this is as a result of northerly swells.

The rough conditions are expected to affect the coastlines for at least 48 hours.

According to Meteorologist Saide Shakeer, the northerly swells are forecast to reach 3 metres in open waters and 1.5 metres in sheltered areas with individual wave heights topping 3 metres at times.

The MET Office says as these northerly swells approach shallow waters, the wave heights can increase sharply and as a result, may lead to battering waves especially along the coastlines.

It says conditions will worsen during high tide especially along sheltered areas and northern coastlines.

Fisher folk and citizens, in particular those residing along coastal areas, are asked to be on the alert for these forecast sea conditions.

The MET Office urges persons to take all necessary measures to preserve life and property.

Small craft operators, sea bathers and other marine interest are asked to exercise extreme caution.

There will be another update at noon today.