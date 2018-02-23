La Brea man charged with stealing $50 pair of sandals

A 24-year-old La Brea man is charged with stealing a $50 pair of sandals from a female relative.
According to reports the unemployed man allegedly broke into the relative’s bedroom where the shoes had been secured.
The victim, Shanice Hylegar, told police she locked her home at De Verteil Street, La Brea, on February 4th.
However, when she returned on Sunday she saw the suspect exiting the premises.
Ms. Hylegar told police she entered her room and found it ransacked, and the sandals missing.
She told police she intended to donate the sandals to a charitable cause.
A report was made to the La Brea Police Station and two days later police found the suspect with a bag on the same street.
The sandals were allegedly found in the bag.
The suspect was arrested and charged with housebreaking and larceny.
He is expected to appear before a Point Fortin Magistrates’ Court this week.
