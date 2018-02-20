Total chaos in East Port of Spain following police killing of a resident

East Port of Spain is a scene of total chaos following the police killing of a resident and shooting of a hearing-impaired man.

Riots broke out at around 3.45 a.m yesterday shortly after police shot and killed 25-year-old Akeil Isiah Jamol James, aka “Christmas”.

Police say Mr. James had two previous convictions.

One for larceny, one for assault and 19 pending charges including gun possession and ammunition.

Officers say he opened fire on them when they attempted to serve a search warrant on his home during the early hours of yesterday morning.

Police reports say a Glock pistol and seven rounds of ammunition were recovered from the scene.

However Calvary Hill residents are claiming otherwise.

Yesterday resident Reynold Rosale said masked officers assaulted protesters.

Mr. Rosale also slammed the approach by police and accuses them of a cover up.

The protest was brought under control by noon but flared again at around 2pm after a stray bullet from police fire shot a deaf mute reportedly.

Police say while trying to quell the riot Akeil Baisden was shot while walking on Riley Street.

It is not yet clear who shot Mr. Baisden but residents claim it was a stray bullet from police fire.

He was rushed to hospital where he is said to be in a stable condition

Following Mr. Baisden’s wounding residents threatened to heighten their action.

A police investigation has been launched into the incident.