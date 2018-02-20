Plans underway to make T&T Carnival a better economic and cultural product

Plans are underway to make Trinidad and Tobago’s Carnival a better economic and cultural product.

Minister of Culture Dr. Nyan Gadsby Dolly says several stakeholders are now working with the government in collecting data, which will assist in the way forward.

Meanwhile Tourism Minister Shamfa Cudjoe says more focus needs to be placed on keeping Trinidad and Tobago Carnival an international and regional attraction.

She says a new marketing strategy may need to be employed.

Both ministers were speaking during the TV 6 Morning Edition programme earlier today.