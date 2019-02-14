US envoy to Venezuela, Elliot Abrams finds it unfortunate that Caribbean leaders aren’t supporting Juan Guaido

The United States envoy to Venezuela, Elliot Abrams, finds it unfortunate that Caribbean leaders are not supporting self declared interim President, Juan Guaido.
Mr. Abrams told a House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing yesterday, Nicolas Maduro’s days are numbered.
However he noted the position adopted by regional leaders.
Caricom has held firm to its position of non interference and non intervention in the affairs of Venezuela.
Caricom leaders have been involved in talks aimed at finding a resolution to the political and social tensions in Venezuela.
Mr. Abrams believes increasing international pressure will eventually lead to the ouster of President Nicolas Maduro.
The special envoy did not predict when Mr. Maduro would step down.
However he believes it won’t be too long.
He told lawmakers that U.S. oil sanctions are starting to bite the economically devastated country and are expected to cause oil production to be cut in half by the end of the year.
Mr. Abrams urged Venezuelan Security Forces to rise up against Mr. Maduro.
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
3 years ago
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago ... See MoreSee Less
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago | I955 FM
i955fm.com
Some say the hashtag campaign is a new civil rights movement; others that the Dallas shootings will change the way it is perceived.
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
3 years ago
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions continue ... See MoreSee Less
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions...
i955fm.com
An assurance today that Tobago’s best interest would be front and centre as discussions continue between this country and officials from Sandals Res...
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
3 years ago
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood alert for Trinidad ... See MoreSee Less
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood...
i955fm.com
It says this in following the rainfall activity associated with the inter- tropical convergence zone over the last 18 hours.