US envoy to Venezuela, Elliot Abrams finds it unfortunate that Caribbean leaders aren’t supporting Juan Guaido

The United States envoy to Venezuela, Elliot Abrams, finds it unfortunate that Caribbean leaders are not supporting self declared interim President, Juan Guaido.

Mr. Abrams told a House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing yesterday, Nicolas Maduro’s days are numbered.

However he noted the position adopted by regional leaders.

Caricom has held firm to its position of non interference and non intervention in the affairs of Venezuela.

Caricom leaders have been involved in talks aimed at finding a resolution to the political and social tensions in Venezuela.

Mr. Abrams believes increasing international pressure will eventually lead to the ouster of President Nicolas Maduro.

The special envoy did not predict when Mr. Maduro would step down.

However he believes it won’t be too long.

He told lawmakers that U.S. oil sanctions are starting to bite the economically devastated country and are expected to cause oil production to be cut in half by the end of the year.

Mr. Abrams urged Venezuelan Security Forces to rise up against Mr. Maduro.