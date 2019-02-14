I955 FM


National Security Minister announces “Operation Push Back”…a new plan to fight crime

Posted on February 14, 2019
National Security Minister, Stuart Young

The Minister of National Security announces a new plan to fight criminals.

 

Minister Stuart Young predicts some level of inconvenience to the public but assures this is necessary to arrest the crime situation.

 

At news conference in Port of Spain yesterday Minister Young said “Operation Push Back” must not be confused with a limited State of Emergency.

 

Minister Young explained that the operation will involve all arms of the protective services.

 

He believes the only way to deal with the crime problem is to tackle it head on.

 

Further the Minister said intelligence gathering will also be used to deal with white collar crime.

