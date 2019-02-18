I955 FM


CoP proposes polygraphs and contracts for gang members

Posted on February 18, 2019 by newscenter5

image-3.1578301.76b7473afcCommissioner Gary Griffith proposes polygraphs and contracts for gang members infiltrating the security forces.

 

The claim was made via an article in the press yesterday.

 

Speaking on i95.5fm’s Take Two program, Commissioner Griffith said there are safeguards in place.

 

 

Commissioner Griffith said there are many reasons for the infiltration of gangsters in the service but he also promised to clamp down on situation.

 

