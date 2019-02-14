I955 FM


14-year-old Anitra Ali reported missing

Posted on February 14, 2019 by newscenter5

5c645e90db0ba.imageTeenager Anitra Ali is reported missing.

 

A release from the TTPS says 14-year-old Anitra is a Form 2 pupil of Corpus-Christi College, Diego Martin.

 

She was last seen at her Braithwaite Street, Belmont home, around 6:30am on Tuesday.

 

The release says she was reported missing to the Belmont Police Station, around 9:20pm on the same day by her guardian.

 

Anitra is of East Indian descent, slim built with a light brown complexion and long straight hair.

 

She was last seen wearing her school uniform, a white blouse and blue skirt.

 

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Anitra Ali is asked to contact the police at 999, 555, 911, 800-TIPS or any police station or via text/whatsapp to 482-GARY (4279).

