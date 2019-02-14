14-year-old Anitra Ali reported missing

Teenager Anitra Ali is reported missing.
A release from the TTPS says 14-year-old Anitra is a Form 2 pupil of Corpus-Christi College, Diego Martin.
She was last seen at her Braithwaite Street, Belmont home, around 6:30am on Tuesday.
The release says she was reported missing to the Belmont Police Station, around 9:20pm on the same day by her guardian.
Anitra is of East Indian descent, slim built with a light brown complexion and long straight hair.
She was last seen wearing her school uniform, a white blouse and blue skirt.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Anitra Ali is asked to contact the police at 999, 555, 911, 800-TIPS or any police station or via text/whatsapp to 482-GARY (4279).
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
3 years ago
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago ... See MoreSee Less
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago | I955 FM
i955fm.com
Some say the hashtag campaign is a new civil rights movement; others that the Dallas shootings will change the way it is perceived.
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
3 years ago
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions continue ... See MoreSee Less
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions...
i955fm.com
An assurance today that Tobago’s best interest would be front and centre as discussions continue between this country and officials from Sandals Res...
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
3 years ago
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood alert for Trinidad ... See MoreSee Less
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood...
i955fm.com
It says this in following the rainfall activity associated with the inter- tropical convergence zone over the last 18 hours.