AG says confirmation that a convicted paedophile is found living in T&T is basis for Sex Offender’s Registry

The Attorney General says confirmation that a convicted paedophile is found living in Trinidad and Tobago, is basis for a Sex Offender’s Registry.

Mr. Faris Al Rawi says a court in the United States found the sex offender in question guilty.

The Attorney General says the person and his location were discovered via an international website which allows public access to a Sex Offenders Registry.

Mr. Al Rawi made the revelation during his winding up of the debate on the Sexual Offences Amendment Bill on Tuesday.

Government is proposing that the public have access to such a registry, in the interest of protecting citizens but the suggestion is not sitting well with some Senators.

However Mr. Al Rawi believes the time has come for swift and direct action.

The Attorney General also expressed disgust at the number of sex crimes against children in this country.

Opposition Senator Gerald Ramdeen earlier said the Bill as proposed is important, but how sex offenders are treated are equally so.

He suggested that the registry be kept under the purview of the Police Commissioner.

Mr. Ramdeen and his colleagues on the Opposition bench further recommended that a special committee of the parliament be allowed to consider the clauses in the Bill.

The Attorney General agreed to setting up such a committee, and has called on the members to present a report by the end of March.