United States Embassy responds to long line reports at DHL

US Embassy, Port of Spain, Trinidad

The United States Embassy responds to reports of long lines at DHL in El Socorro, promising to address it.

That’s where Visa applications are collected.

Visa Chief at the Embassy on Marli Street, Frank Levoie said yesterday the situation is the result of an unprecedented number of applicants.

He said 3 recent initiatives should fix the problem outside DHL.

Mr. Levoie also denied that there was dissatisfaction with the services offered by TTPOST, hence to return to DHL.

On The Morning Show on i95.5fm yesterday Mr. Levoie admitted that there have been cancellations of appointments.

Again he said the numbers have been tremendous.