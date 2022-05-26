T&T remains free of Monkeypox

PAHO/WHO Country Representative Dr. Erica Wheeler

Trinidad and Tobago and the Caribbean remain free of Monkeypox, at least for now.

The health officials here who have been called upon to say if there are cases of the world’s latest health challenge present confirmed this.

Earlier this week there were social media claims that one case was found in this country.

The Ministry has already said the claims are false.

Yesterday, PAHO/WHO Country Representative Dr. Erica Wheeler said while over 100 cases have been recorded in 19 countries, there are no infections in this region.

She said WHO experts are undertaking extensive case findings and contact tracing.

She was speaking at the COVID-19 media briefing.