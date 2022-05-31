Mask mandate extended for 2 more months …while more COVID deaths are recorded

The mask mandate is extended for 2 months.

According to a legal notice the Public Health 2019 Novel Coronavirus (no. 6) Regulations, 2022 are revoked and new regulations shall have effect from 31st May 2022 to 31st July 2022.

The rule expired last night but was extended and now states that masks must continue to be worn in all public spaces.

The legal notice reminds that a person who contravenes the regulation commits an offence and is liable on summary conviction to a fine of $250,000 and imprisonment for 6 months.

Covid-19 has claimed 4 more lives, and 227 new infections were reported bringing the COVID-19 death toll to date to 3,916.

The Ministry of Health’s daily COVID-19 update said the people who died are an elderly male, 2 elderly females and a young adult male.

According to the Ministry each had pre-existing conditions, which included diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, liver disease and neurological diseases.

The new infections were recorded from samples taken between May 26th and 30th.

The total number of positive cases since March 2020 now stands at 161,435.

The Ministry’s update added that 22 people recovered from COVID-19 and were discharged from hospital, while 526 people who were in home self-isolation had recovered and were cleared by medical professionals.

The total number of recovered patients to date stands at 148,286.

There are 9,025 people in home self-isolation and 183 people at hospital being treated for COVID-19.

Among those hospitalised, there are 5 people in the High Dependency Unit and 4 people in the Intensive Care Unit of the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility.