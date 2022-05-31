Murder of Linda Dalipsingh engaging the attention of police

A CEPEP worker and mother of 5 has been shot and killed while sitting on her porch at Crescent Drive, Mausica Road, D’abadie.

Linda Dalipsingh was 38-years-old.

She was shot while in the company of 27-year-old Romario Beggs.

According to the police, a man ran into the yard last Sunday evening, pulled out a gun and fired shots at the 2.

Mr. Beggs was hit on one of his legs.

Ms. Dalipsingh was hit several times in the chest.

Neighbours called the police and the 2 were taken to the Arima District Hospital, where the mother of 5 was pronounced dead.

The time of the shooting was given as 7pm.

The time of Ms. Dalipsingh’s death was at 9:45pm.

It is reported Ms. Dalipsingh lived at the address with her 11-month-old son.