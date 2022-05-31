I955 FM


Man known as ‘Krysis’ shot dead in Chaguanas

Posted on May 31, 2022
Avinash ‘Krysis’ Seepersad

He was once known as ‘Krysis’ and was linked to the one-time notorious “Unruly Isis Gang” of Chaguanas.

Avinash Seepersad was shot dead in Enterprise Chaguanas last Sunday night.

Just before midnight Mr. Seepersad was found on John Street, Enterprise.

He was taken to hospital where he died while undergoing treatment.

He was 38-years-old and lived at Crown Trace, Enterprise.

In recent times Mr. Seepersad converted to Islam and was called Abdul Wakeel.

Reports say he was found at around 11:50pm by police officers that were told of a shooting in the area.

Mr. Seepersad was shot several times on the upper body.

Officers say he was found gasping for breath and was taken to the Chaguanas Health Facility.

