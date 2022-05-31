Its not true …the Maha Sabha says we do not support child marriage or abuse

The Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha is seeking to set the record straight.

It say it does not support child marriage or abuse of children.

On Indian Arrival Day yesterday, President General of the Maha Sabha Pundit Krishna Rambally said politicians are skewing the position of the organisation.

He applauded the leader of the Opposition Kamla Persad Bissessar for appointing temporary Senators from the organisation to debate the issue of child marriage.

At an event to mark the national holiday, Pundit Rambally explained the Maha Sabha’s position was clear.

He said it is deceptive to make a connection between child marriage and abuse of children at homes funded by the State.

Last week at a political meeting of the ruling Peoples National Movement MP Camille Robinson Regis criticised Mrs. Persad Bissessar for debating the issue of child marriage in the Parliament.