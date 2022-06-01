Fatal over night shooting in south Trinidad

Overnight gun crime claims the life of a man.

Police say Kirby Doyle was shot dead in Marabella.

He was 28-years-old.

Reports say the incident took place at the corner of Ramnanan and Gopaul Street around 8:30pm last night.

Newscenter 5 understands Mr. Doyle was riding a bicycle when on reaching the intersection.

It is said a white Chevy vehicle drove up to him and the occupants opened fire.

The vehicle then sped off.

Mr. Doyle was hit several times about his body.

Police responded but Mr. Doyle was already dead.

Investigations are now underway.