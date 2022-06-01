Industrial Court says, TSTT workers will stay on the job at least for now

The retrenchment at TSTT has hit a snag.

The Industrial Court yesterday granted a stay of retrenchment.

The company yesterday issued letters of retrenchment to 468 workers.

The Communication Workers Union represents 376.

President of the Industrial Court, Deborah Thomas Felix granted leave for TSTT to file its response to the union’s claims.

The court has ruled that the 376 workers who received letters should report for duty today.

But Secretary General of the CWU Clyde Elder says the workers are hurt and feel betrayed.

Last evening after the court’s ruling Mr. Elder said TSTT has been singing the same song over the past years, but it is dishonest in its utterances.

He feels the government is on a mission.

TSTT has said there is a need to restructure with urgency.

The majority State-owned company said yesterday 403 of the workers would receive payment inn lieu of the regulatory 45 days notice.

The hearing of the claims has been set for June 14th.