No Travel Pass required for entry into T&T

People coming to Trinidad and Tobago are no longer required to have a Travel Pass for entry.

A release from the Ministry of Health says this comes as it revises the national guidelines for entry into the country.

It says effective today; persons entering the republic of Trinidad and Tobago will no longer be required to complete the TT Travel Pass application form.

The release says all travellers must submit proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR or lab approved Antigen test result.

It says the test should be taken no earlier than 48hrs prior to entry into the country.

The Ministry says any passenger who does not present a negative COVID-19 test would be required to enter into State supervised quarantine

It would be at their own expense.

They must provide a negative PCR or lab approved Antigen test, at any time during their quarantine period, as a condition for release.