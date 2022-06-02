Crisis averted…a teen is rescued from the edge of a building

Police have questioned a 14-year-old girl, who was reportedly contemplating jumping off the top floor of the Parkade building on Richmond Street in Port of Spain.

Reports say at around 12:30pm yesterday the masked girl was sitting close to the edge of the top floor.

A crowd gathered with some telling the girl not to jump.

Police officers patrolling the area went to the girl’s aid.

While one officer was talking to her, another was able to grab her, taking her away from the edge.

She was taken to the Central Police Station on St. Vincent Street.