Woman amongst group arrested in Tobago for arms and ammunition and other offenses

A woman is among a group arrested by police and charged with several offenses in Tobago.

The charges range from possession of marijuana with the purpose of trafficking, to possession of a firearm and ammunition.

The persons were arrested during an anti-crime exercise called ‘Goodwood Clean Sweep’.

It was carried out between Sunday and Tuesday and included officers of the Divisional Task Force, Criminal Investigations Department and Canine Unit.

Senior Superintendent Junior Benjamin and Assistant Superintendent of Police Mark Joseph coordinated the exercise.

Heading the exercise was Acting Sergeant Taylor.