National Security Minister assures death on high seas of Venezuelan baby is being probed

Parliament is told an investigation into the death of Venezuelan baby Yaelvis Santoyo Sarabia is underway.

The 9-month-old child was shot and killed on February 5th during a reported confrontation between the Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard and a vessel, which was carrying illegal Venezuelan migrants.

The TTCG said the migrant vessel was intercepted on the south coast of Trinidad.

Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds told the Senate yesterday both the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service and the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force are jointly probing the matter.

Minister Hinds was fielding questions from Opposition Senator Wade Mark.

Minister Hinds also explained why he could not give more details on the matter.

The TTGC said its personnel fired on the engines of the migrant boat because it attempted to ram its vessel, and officers were fearful for their lives and acted in self-defense.