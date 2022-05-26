Time to remove the Privy Council

Attorney General Reginald Amour

New Attorney General Reginald Amour is serving notice that he intends to make the Caribbean Court of Justice the final Court of Appeal.

The statement came at the start of the debate on a private motion in the name of Independent Senator Anthony Viera

In the Upper House yesterday Senator Viera said it is time the country adopts fully the CCJ.

The CCJ is housed in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago’s capital.

However the twin island republic has not fully adopted the court.

Attorney General Amour said the mandate given to him by Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley is clear.

However, Opposition Senator Wade Mark said there is reason for the public’s apprehension where the court is concerned.

Senator Mark said there are flaws in the selection process of those who serve at the CCJ.

Senator Mark is calling for the people’s involvement in the matter through a referendum.

Four CARICOM countries have adopted the CCJ as their final Court of Appeal

They are Barbados, Guyana, Belize and Dominica.