Prime Minister alerts police about possible scam in the name of the Gates Foundation

The Prime Minister describes as scam claims of millions of dollars in grants waiting for this country from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

This after Dr. Keith Rowley investigated what at first seemed like a legitimate initiative.

The Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley made the announcement during a media briefing on Sunday.

However details surrounding the amount and purpose of the grant were not revealed.

However there was a twist in events yesterday as posted on the Prime Minister’s official Facebook page.

He says he will be referring the matter to the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service and all other relevant authorities.