A shutdown of the Desalination Plant will see several areas without pipe borne water today.

The Water And Sewerage Authority says parts of central and south will have no water because of the shut down.

It says the Point Lisas plant will undergo emergency repairs to the communication control system at the facility.

The operations at the plant will be stopped for a period of 8 hours.

Among the areas to be affected are Chaguanas, Caparo, Marabella, Claxton Bay, Palmiste and Duncan Village.

Also Quarry Village, Debe, Union Hall and La Romain are to see dry taps today.