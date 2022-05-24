Labour movement unmoved by governments call for restraint in the face of 2% salary offer

Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley

Labour leaders appear unfazed by the appeal of Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley for them not to shut down the country.

Public Services Association President Leroy Baptiste is of the view the petition may be a little too late.

Yesterday, Mr. Baptiste said the Prime Minister and his government have disrespected the working class by their 2% offer.

Mr. Baptiste believes a battle ahead is inevitable.

The PSA President said workers are not asking for an increase, but for maintenance of their living standards.

On the morning show on i95.5fm yesterday, Mr. Baptiste said the government has also made a mistake by lumping all requests from labour into one.

Meanwhile government’s 2% offer comes up in the Lower House.

Members of the Opposition grilled Finance Minister Colm Imbert about what is now on the table.

Point-a-Pierre MP Davd Lee questioned if the State acted unilaterally when it changed the collective bargaining periods.

But Minister Imbert said the question is based on a false premise.

He faced more questions from Opposition MPs Rudranath Indarsingh and Rodney Charles.

The offer to workers came via the chief personnel officer last Thursday.