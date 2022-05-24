COE into 4 divers deaths in pre-hearing stage

Former Attorney General Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj SC

The Commission of Enquiry into the tragic deaths of 4 divers at a pipeline belonging to Paria Fuel Trading Company Ltd. is in its pre-hearing stage.

The divers Yusuff Henry, Fyzal Kurban, Rishi Nagassar and Kazim Ali Junior were sucked into a 36-inch oil pipeline on which they were working in February.

One diver, Christopher Boodram was the lone survivor.

Yesterday Finance Minister Colm Imbert told the House of Representatives the evidential stage of the Commission of Enquiry will commence soon.

The COE was appointed on April 22nd.

Former head of Jamaica’s Appeal Court Justice Cecil Dennis Morrison QC chairs the commission.

Local Sub-Sea Specialist Gregory Wilson is a member of the commission while former Attorney General Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj is its Lead Counsel.