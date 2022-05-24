Opposition accuses Prime Minister of flip-flopping on Sabga report

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad Bissessar

The Prime Minister is being accused of not telling the truth, regarding the 25-year-old Robert Sabga report on child abuse at homes funded by the State.

Leader of the Opposition Kamla Persad Bissessar last night said Dr. Keith Rowley keeps changing his story on what happened with the report.

She insisted his government has done nothing about the reports on child abuse, even today.

On the Monday night forum of her United National Congress, Mrs. Persad Bissessar said the Sabga report led to amendments to laws, which seek to protect children.

She also called on the Prime Minister to go after high-ranking people in his party who are alleged to have had some involvement in the abuse of children.