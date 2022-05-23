I955 FM


  • LIVE MUSIC

  • CALL US AT:

    OFF AIR : 1-868-628-4955 (Front Desk)

    ON AIR : 1-868-622-3937 (Live On Air )

Bahamas Education Minister dismisses reports of violence in some schools

Posted on May 23, 2022 by admin
Bahamas Education Minister, Glynis Hannah Martin

Education Minister in the Bahamas is seeking to dismiss reports of violence in some schools.

Minister Glynis Hannah Martin says some of the reports are either incorrect or greatly exaggerated.

She is denying that a student beat a school administrator sometime last week.

The Minister says even the teachers union is refuting the claims.

Minister Hannah Martin is more concerned about the time loss at schools because of the coronavirus and the lockdowns of the past 2 years.

The Minister said last week professionals will be used to find the root causes of the misbehaviour evident in some schools.

This entry was posted in News, Regional News, Top News. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *