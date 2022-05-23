Bahamas Education Minister dismisses reports of violence in some schools

Bahamas Education Minister, Glynis Hannah Martin

Education Minister in the Bahamas is seeking to dismiss reports of violence in some schools.

Minister Glynis Hannah Martin says some of the reports are either incorrect or greatly exaggerated.

She is denying that a student beat a school administrator sometime last week.

The Minister says even the teachers union is refuting the claims.

Minister Hannah Martin is more concerned about the time loss at schools because of the coronavirus and the lockdowns of the past 2 years.

The Minister said last week professionals will be used to find the root causes of the misbehaviour evident in some schools.